Man Utd legend warns Ten Hag about what he witnessed after spending “last two weeks” at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has fired a warning to incoming manager Erik ten Hag after getting a close look at the issues back at his former club in the last two weeks.

Yorke, who formed part of that legendary 1998/99 treble-winning side at Man Utd, says he’s recently been spending time at Old Trafford, and thinks Ten Hag has a big challenge on his hands based on the insights he got.

It ended up being a nightmarish season for the Red Devils, who finished with their lowest ever points total in a Premier League season, with ESPN and others providing some details about the various issues behind the scenes.

It seems Yorke may have caught a glimpse of some of these problems as well, as he’s warned Ten Hag about the scale of the job awaiting him as he prepares to make the move from Ajax.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Yorke said: “We (Man Utd) are nowhere near where we are supposed to be, especially with the players that we have in the squad at the moment.

“I spent the last two weeks there and had some more insight into looking where the club is and why we are in that position.

“He (Ten Hag) has got some major surgery to repair there, there’s work that needs to be done.”

United will surely be active in the transfer market this summer, but Ten Hag will also probably have to do a lot of work to improve the performances and attitude of this current crop of players as well.