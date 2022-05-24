Arsenal have “opened direct contacts” over potential £25million bargain transfer

Arsenal have reportedly opened direct talks over a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has had a fine career at the King Power Stadium, looking one of the finest players in the Premier League in his position, and notably scoring a superb winning goal for Leicester against Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final.

Arsenal need to strengthen in midfield, so a move for Tielemans makes perfect sense for the club right now, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on the situation.

See below as Romano tweets that the Gunners have been in direct contact to explore the possibility of this deal…

This follows other links with Tielemans, with The Athletic suggesting he could cost a bargain £25million to prise away from Leicester this summer.

That seems like too good an opportunity for Arsenal to miss, with the club surely needing to take advantage of his current contract situation with the Foxes.

Tielemans will be a free agent in a year’s time, so that gives AFC the chance to snap him up below his true market value this summer.

