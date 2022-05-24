Newcastle United are reportedly considering surprise big money bid for Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney this summer.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is said to be a big fan of Tierney, though the Scotland international is apparently settled at the Emirates Stadium, according to the Online Gooner.

As the report notes, Arsenal spent £25m to sign Tierney from Celtic a few years ago, and he’s looked decent value for money since then, even if he’s had some issues with his fitness.

Newcastle would undoubtedly do well to bring in a talent like Tierney, who could be ideal to help Howe improve his side once more after a positive January window.

Still, it seems Tierney is happy under Mikel Arteta and it’s hard to imagine the Gunners will let a player of his calibre go too easily.

It could be especially damaging for Arsenal to strengthen a team like Newcastle right now, as they will surely soon be challenging for a top four place.

NUFC’s wealthy owners could turn them into the next Manchester City, so Arsenal would find it even harder to get into those Champions League places than they did this term.