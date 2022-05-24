Tottenham agree to £150m cash injection ahead of summer transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur squeezed into the Premier League’s top four at the end of the season, something celebrated on both a sporting and a financial level. It marks a return to the Champions League after two years of absence.

The good news just keeps on coming for Spurs too. The Independent confirmed that their owners, investment group ENIC, have decided to invest a further £150m into the club in order to give them more flexibility.

It is expected that at least a significant portion of that will go towards strengthening their squad over the summer transfer window, which will be excellent news for coach Antonio Conte.

The Italian manager has not yet confirmed his presence at the club for next season. No doubt further investment into the squad will help to convince Conte that club’s ambitions match his own.

Conte had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, although those rumours have died down for the moment. Traditionally Conte has had a trickier relationship with the leadership at most of the clubs he has managed, which perhaps might explain his agitations. Aware of his value, Conte may be keen to extract all of the backing he can by leaving the door open to an exit.

 

