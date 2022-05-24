Donny van de Beek will surely be delighted to be working under Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United next season.

The Netherlands international has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford, having barely featured under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before then going out on loan to Everton for the bulk of Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim boss.

Now, however, Van de Beek will be reunited with Ten Hag again after their successful time together at Ajax a few years ago.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick feels this could be ideal for the 25-year-old, who can now make a fresh start in Manchester.

“I’m sure he’ll be absolutely delighted with the appointment of the new manager,” Chadwick said. “I think that could mean a lot in terms of Donny van de Beek’s future. We saw he played the best football of his career under Ten Hag, but he didn’t really get the opportunities since he’s come to United.

“I think he’s had to adjust to a new way of playing, but now he can get a fresh start under a manager who obviously rates him really highly, and who trusts him to play in big games.

“I don’t think it’s the end of Van de Beek’s future at Man United, in fact this really could be the start for him now with the new manager coming in.”