Video: Funny Jack Grealish moments during Man City title celebrations

Jack Grealish won his first Premier League on Sunday after Manchester City’s incredible 3-2 comeback over Aston Villa sealed the title.

The 26-year-old signed from Aston Villa last summer and hasn’t had the best first season at the Etihad. However, this seems to be a common theme for certain players joining Man City as it takes time for them to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s system, with Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo being prime examples.

As a result, Grealish didn’t get to come on during Sunday’s victory but that didn’t stop the 26-year-old from enjoying the party, which can be seen below.

The first clip shows a hoarse Grealish stating on the parade bus: “The main person I want to thank is Bernardo Silva for coming off on the 70th minute because he was miles off it.”

That’s before singing Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’ on stage, bantering Kyle Walker over beating him 1v1 and singing some Oasis with Bernardo Silva.