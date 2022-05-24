Video: Kurt Zouma arrives to court for cat abuse trial in absurd manner

Earlier on Tuesday, Kurt Zouma pleaded guilty to animal abuse after a video was posted in February of him kicking and slapping a cat. The sentencing for the West Ham centre back has been delayed until the 1st of June.

In one of the most stomach-churning stories of the season, Zouma was mocked by fans all over the country for his behaviour. Although West Ham did condemn his actions, as reported by Eurosport, the club did not take formal action over the incident and Zouma was playing again almost immediately after the video emerged.

Keen to avoid the press on his court date, Zouma went to extreme measures to prevent any photos of him arriving. Getting out of his car, security put up two umbrellas and Zouma got out of the car in a hood as they shepherded him into the building. While there is no doubt the paparazzi can be invasive, Zouma’s security nearly knocks over the photographers on their way in and one of the umbrellas was used as a makeshift shield, breaking in the process.