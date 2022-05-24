Video: RSPCA release footage of Kurt Zouma’s cat after he pleads guilty in court

The RSPCA have released footage of Kurt Zouma’s cat after he pleads guilty in court to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act.

Zouma appeared in court on Tuesday, after he was charged for kicking and slapping his cat. The footage was leaked of the incident, which prompted the RSPCA to launch an investigation, as reported by BBC.

The RSPCA have now released football of Zouma’s cat looking healthy, as they prepare to find the animal a new home.

Pictures below from the RSPCA (via the Daily Mail).

Hopefully, the cat now lives a happy and fulfilled life, and the West Ham defender receives the punishment he deserves.