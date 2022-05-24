Video: RSPCA release footage of Kurt Zouma’s cat after he pleads guilty in court

West Ham FC
Posted by

The RSPCA have released footage of Kurt Zouma’s cat after he pleads guilty in court to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act.

Zouma appeared in court on Tuesday, after he was charged for kicking and slapping his cat. The footage was leaked of the incident, which prompted the RSPCA to launch an investigation, as reported by BBC.

The RSPCA have now released football of Zouma’s cat looking healthy, as they prepare to find the animal a new home.

Pictures below from the RSPCA (via the Daily Mail).

 

 

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Neves coy on future as summer move beckons
Breaking: Chelsea sale given Premier League approval
Manchester United star wants to stay at the club and player under Erik ten Hag

Hopefully, the cat now lives a happy and fulfilled life, and the West Ham defender receives the punishment he deserves.

More Stories Kurt Zouma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.