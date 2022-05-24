Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic flips table after incredible speech as AC Milan win Serie A

A 3-0 win away at Sassuolo confirmed AC Milan as champions of Serie A ending an 11-year wait for the league title to return to the San Siro.

It has been an incredible season for the Rossoneri as they pipped their city rivals Inter by just two points and will now look to kick on as a club and return to where they once stood at the top of the European game.

One player who was clearly delighted with his side’s achievement was, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who flipped over a table in the AC Milan dressing room as he gave a passionate speech after the match with Sassuolo.

The 40-year-old joked: “Guys, stay calm. I’m not about to say goodbye”, before starting his speech.

The Swedish international went on to say: “Guys, from day one when I arrived, then others arrived afterwards, very few believed in us.

“But when we understood that we needed to make sacrifices, suffer, believe and work, when this happened we became a group, and when you’re a group you can achieve the things we’ve achieved.

“Now we’re champions of Italy.

“Now, do me a favour: celebrate like champions because it isn’t Milan that belongs to AC Milan.

“Italy belongs to AC Milan!”