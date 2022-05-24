West Ham have entered the race for in-demand Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has spent the current season out on loan at Crystal Palace and has impressed immensely, earning himself a call up to the England squad. His future at Chelsea is yet to be decided, and the midfielder is attracting the interest of many Premier League clubs.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham have joined Everton and Crystal Palace in the race to sign the Chelsea academy product. The interest in Gallagher is understandable, as the 22-year-old is reaching levels of talent unexpected at such a young age.

Chelsea are in need of long-term midfield reinforcements.

Chelsea may choose to keep hold of their young star, especially with their ageing midfield. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are both into their thirties, so a young midfielder to replace them will be necessary at some point.

However, another loan move might the best option to continue Gallagher’s development, as he may not receive regular game time at Chelsea at this current moment.

If Gallagher is enjoying his football and playing Premier League minutes regularly, then another temporary move away from the club could be the best option.