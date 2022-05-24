Former West Ham defender Rio Ferdinand has explained what he think went wrong for the club towards the end of the season.

The ex-Hammer simply feels they had too many games in the end, due to their run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Ferdinand is impressed, however, with what manager David Moyes has built at the club, which can perhaps give fans some more optimism about the potential for the team next season.

Watch below for Ferdinand’s comments on Vibe with Five…

“Too many games, their squad couldn’t deal with it,” Ferdinand said.

“It’s been a great season for West Ham though, Moyes has created something there.”