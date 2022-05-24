West Ham reconsider Declan Rice transfer stance

West Ham have been attempting to keep hold of their prized asset for some time now, after heavy links to Manchester United.

After originally demanding £150m for Rice, according to The Athletic, West Ham have reportedly reconsidered this figure, and are willing to accept around £120m, according to 90min.

The report also states that West Ham are willing to include a release clause in Rice’s contract, as they desperately try and cling on to the England international. Although the fee is still monumental, it’s already showing signs of weakness from West Ham.

Will Manchester United look to take advantage of West Ham’s decision?

Of course, there is no way they want to sell their main man, but every player has a price, and the 23-year-old won’t want to stay at the club forever. Rice’s stock is extremely high at this current moment, so it could be a good idea to cash in before interested parties consider other targets.

Manchester United have shown heavy interest in Rice (via ESPN), and midfield reinforcements will be needed this summer. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are both out of contract, and the current crop of midfielders have failed to perform this season.