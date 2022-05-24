West Ham star set to leave club this summer with Fulham ready to make a move

Ryan Fredericks will leave West Ham this summer after the club missed their deadline to offer him a new deal.

The 29-year-old is out of contract with the Hammers at the end of the season and the London club had until the third Saturday in May to agree on an extension. The path is now clear for the right-back to find a new club reports Football Insider and the Englishman won’t have to go very far.

Fulham are the club most interested in Fredericks and are lining the West Ham man up to be their first summer signing reports the Evening Standard.

The Cottagers are looking for experienced top-flight players to bolster Marco Silva’s squad this summer as they look to avoid going straight back down next season, which unfortunately keeps happening to the London club.

Fredericks will leave West Ham after spending four years with the club, having joined from Fulham in 2018. The right-back played for the Hammers 63 times in the Premier League and his time at the club has unfortunately been characterised by injury.

David Moyes has preferred Ben Johnson and Vladimir Coufal on the right-hand side of his defence and that led to the 29-year-old making just 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

Fredericks will be looking to rejuvenate his career with his next move and going back to Fulham could do just that.