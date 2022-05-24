West Ham United manager David Moyes has hinted that he wants to see changes made to his squad after admitting he was “angry” to see the team’s final day capitulation against Brighton.

The Hammers had the chance to finish above Manchester United and get into the Europa League, but will instead have to settle for playing in the Europa Conference League next season after losing 3-1 to Brighton in their final fixture.

Michail Antonio gave Moyes’ side the lead, but the Seagulls came back to take the three points, and Moyes made it clear how unhappy he was after the game.

The Scottish tactician laid into his players for the poor result, and seemed to strongly hint that he might need to do more work in the transfer market than he’d expected this summer.

As quoted by the Evening Standard, Moyes said: “It doesn’t feel like I’ve done a good job this season at the moment because I wanted better.

“I can only think of my last game and maybe in a few weeks’ time I’ll change my thoughts, but at the moment I’m angry with the players today because I’m not going to have the way they performed.

“Overall, if today was anything to go by, we have to do a lot more than I first thought. I want to make more memories, but I’ll need it to be much better than that or I won’t make many more, so the players are going to have to up from today’s performance.”

It will be interesting to see if the West Ham board get the message, but fans will surely hope that it can perhaps jolt the club into life a bit in the transfer market.

Moyes has done fine work in his time at the London Stadium, but he would surely improve results with a bit more investment in some areas, particularly up front.