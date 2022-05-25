£25million Aston Villa striker could be sold one year after joining the club

Aston Villa will listen to offers for Danny Ings this summer in order to fund the signing of another striker.

This is according to Football Insider, which reports that Steven Gerrard wants a top-class striker signed this summer and is ready to allow Ings to leave to part-fund the deal and free up space on the wage bill.

The 29-year-old only signed for Villa last summer in a deal worth £25million from Southampton according to Sky Sports and still has two years left on his contract.

Ings hasn’t had the best of seasons in Birmingham scoring just seven goals in the Premier League and hasn’t been a guaranteed starter since Gerrard took over from Dean Smith back in November.

Football Insider also reported last week, that Brighton have set their sights on the Aston Villa man as they look to add a goalscorer to their ranks, which has been a problem for the club in recent years.

Should the Seagulls make a move for the Englishman that would set the wheels in motion for Gerrard to move for a striker of his choice. The Athletic reports that Villa wants to add a third striker this summer, which Ings would be included in, but should the 29-year-old be sold, could we see two new strikers in an Aston Villa jersey next season?