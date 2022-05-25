Rio Ferdinand names ideal transfer target for new Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has given some transfer advice to new manager Erik ten Hag, naming Norwich City youngster Max Aarons as an ideal target for the club.

The Red Devils need a major rebuild this summer after a disastrous season that saw them finish with their lowest ever points tally in the Premier League era, and no silverware once again.

Ten Hag is now coming in for what Man Utd fans will hope is the start of a new era, and Ferdinand has singled out Aarons as precisely the kind of signing his old club could do with right now.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube show, Ferdinand explained why he felt Aarons could come in and have a Chris Smalling-like impact, as he’s the right sort of age to both make an impact straight away and be an important player for the club for the long-term as well.

“Someone like Max Aarons, you could put him in like a Chris Smalling-type signing where they come in and they have an impact,” the former England defender said.

“They may not be straight starters immediately but they go and they stay there for 10 years and have a really good career and they impact the club at different levels.”

Aarons looks a terrific prospect and is surely too good to be playing in the Championship, so a move away from Norwich makes sense after their relegation this season.

The 22-year-old has been linked with both United and Arsenal by the Sun recently, who stated he could cost around £20million.