Medical scheduled as £25m attacker set to join Leeds imminently

Leeds United FC
Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Brendan Aaronson.

A medical has been scheduled for the USA international, who is set to move to Leeds for around £25million, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Aaronson has looked hugely impressive in his time in Austria, and he looks the perfect fit for fellow American Jesse Marsch, who kept Leeds in the Premier League after replacing Marcelo Bielsa in February.

Aaronson is an intelligent and hard-working attacking midfielder who looks ready to make the step up to a more competitive league.

Leeds seem close to finalising this deal and Plettenberg described it as a ‘great’ piece of business.

