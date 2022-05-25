Manager jokes Man United star would be “afraid” of playing under him again

With Paul Pogba’s departure from Manchester United looking likely this season, the French international has previously made it clear where he would like to end up.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and one imagines we’ll soon have an update on his future, which surely lies away from Old Trafford after an indifferent spell in English football.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Pogba has hinted at a possible interest in re-joining his former club Juventus…

Paul Pogba answers about Juventus comeback: “I like Torino! [laughs] I always speak with former Juve team-mates like Dybala. I’m in Manchester now, I’m under contract until June then let’s see. I want to complete this season at best level – then we see”, he told Mediaset ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5Ydrhc5oEU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2021

When questioned by reporters at DAZN Italia, (as translated by MEN) about Pogba’s potential return to Turin, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri joked: “He won’t be back, he is afraid of challenging me.”

He then added: “He lost playing with foot and hands. That’s why he left. That’s the real reason why he left.”

The Juventus manager is making reference to footage taken during Pogba’s time at Juve when the player lost to the Allegri in basketball and football challenges.

Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 on a free before making a comeback to Old Trafford in 2016 in a big-money move, but with Man Utd failing to secure a new contract with the French midfielder, fans could potentially see a repeat of the commercial disaster of 2012.

Pogba’s last spell at Juventus saw him bag 34 goals and 40 assists in 178 games as a central midfielder, partnering with now-retired Andrea Pirlo.

With Pogba dividing opinions among fans, many will be glad of the potential Turin sequel while others will wish the once commanding midfielder had shone a little brighter and for a little longer at Old Trafford.