Manager jokes Man United star would be “afraid” of playing under him again

Manchester United FC
Posted by

With Paul Pogba’s departure from Manchester United looking likely this season, the French international has previously made it clear where he would like to end up.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and one imagines we’ll soon have an update on his future, which surely lies away from Old Trafford after an indifferent spell in English football.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Pogba has hinted at a possible interest in re-joining his former club Juventus…

When questioned by reporters at DAZN Italia, (as translated by MEN) about Pogba’s potential return to Turin, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri joked: “He won’t be back, he is afraid of challenging me.”

He then added: “He lost playing with foot and hands. That’s why he left. That’s the real reason why he left.”

The Juventus manager is making reference to footage taken during Pogba’s time at Juve when the player lost to the Allegri in basketball and football challenges.

Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 on a free before making a comeback to Old Trafford in 2016 in a big-money move, but with Man Utd failing to secure a new contract with the French midfielder, fans could potentially see a repeat of the commercial disaster of 2012.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle fear fan favourite star might join Fulham
Bleak update on Thiago ahead of Champions League final
Liverpool associate was one of the first to text Gundogan after title clinching goal

Pogba’s last spell at Juventus saw him bag 34 goals and 40 assists in 178 games as a central midfielder, partnering with now-retired Andrea Pirlo.

With Pogba dividing opinions among fans, many will be glad of the potential Turin sequel while others will wish the once commanding midfielder had shone a little brighter and for a little longer at Old Trafford.

More Stories Massimiliano Allegri Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.