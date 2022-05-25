Arsenal have announced a new contract for Mohamed Elneny.

The midfielder has come back into the fold under Mikel Arteta, though he still has not featured regularly this season.

The 29-year-old made just 14 Premier League appearances this season, starting only nine times.

But Elneny has still been convinced to sign a new deal with Arsenal, with his previous contract expiring at the end of June.

The Gunners confirmed this morning that Elneny has signed a new one-year deal to keep him in place until the end of next term.

Elneny will be hoping to feature more regularly next season, in a stage of his career where he will want to have more minutes.

Though, that does, perhaps, explain the reasoning behind the short duration of the contract, with the midfielder keeping control of his future in case he continues to play a supplementary role next season.

After penning his deal, he told the club website: “I love this club and I feel like part of this family.

MORE: Arsenal closing in on winger amid rival interest

“I want to continue at this amazing club and amazing family and I’m very happy and very excited for the future.”

Arteta added: “Mo is a really important part of the team. He brings endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone.

“He’s an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I’m delighted he’s staying.”