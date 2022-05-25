Arsenal could reignite their interest in 21-year-old midfielder Orkun Kokcu who could be set to leave Feyenoord this summer.

Kokcu came through the Dutch side’s academy and has developed into an important young player for Feyenoord, featuring heavily in their European journey. Feyenoord take on Roma in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night, and it could be Kokcu’s last game for the club.

According to GOAL, Arsenal have been monitoring the midfielder for some time now, but they’re going to face stiff competition from Italian club Roma to secure his signature.

Thomas Partey has struggled with injuries this season, and Arsenal have found it difficult without him in the team. After qualifying for European football for next season, Arsenal’s fixture list is going to become even more congested, meaning the need for increased squad depth is vital.

Kokcu usually operates as a holding midfielder and would fit well in Arsenal’s system. Feyenoord primarily played a 4-2-3-1 formation this season, similar to Arteta’s favoured set-up, so the Turkish international shouldn’t have too many issues adjusting to Arsenal’s style of play.

Despite his young age, Kokcu regularly gets picked for his national team. The Netherlands born youngster represented the Dutch national team at youth level but opted to switch allegiances to Turkey in 2019.