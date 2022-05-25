Arsenal are interested in bringing former winger Serge Gnabry back to The Emirates.

Gnabry failed to make the grade in North London, managing just ten league appearances during his time at the club. The German winger went out on loan to West Brom, where he also struggled, before eventually moving back to Germany.

After a successful spell at Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich picked him up, where he went on to win the Champions League. After a difficult time in England, Gnabry has now found his feet back in his home country, but his former club are exploring the possibility of bringing him back to Arsenal.

That’s according to reporter Christian Falk, who claims The Gunners will be looking to sign the 26-year-old next summer, as seen in the tweet below.

TRUE? @Arsenal are interested in Serge Gnabry. Gnabry can also imagine a comeback with the Gunners. After missing the Champions League, this is financially unrealistic this summer. next chance: 2023 when Gnabry is a free agent @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/kdwjEyqjji — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 25, 2022

Gnabry is reportedly interested in the idea of returning to Arsenal, but they may find it difficult to convince him without Champions League football next season.

If Mikel Arteta’s side do qualify next campaign, then they may be able to pick up Gnabry on a free transfer, due to his contract expiring in June 2023.

European football brings a significant amount of money to football clubs, so without that source of income, Arsenal may have to steer clear of such a signing this summer.

With other areas of the pitch needing reinforcements, signing a winger might be further down Arteta’s priority list for now.