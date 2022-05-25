Arsenal will be in the market for a striker this summer, due to the potential departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Even if the forward duo do choose to extend their stay at the club, Mikel Arteta may be looking to upgrade his strike force, as neither forward managed to find the net prolifically this season.

One target Arsenal were looking at was Adam Hlozek, according to The Athletic. The 19-year-old forward has been impressing during his time at Sparta Prague, but Arsenal aren’t the only club to be taking a look at him.

Bayer Leverkusen have been linked with the young forward in recent months, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the German club have reached an agreement to bring Hlozek to the club, as seen in the tweet below.

Bayer Leverkusen have reached full agreement to sign top Czech talent Adam Hložek, as per @berger_pj. Deal set to be completed for €13m plus add-ons, 30% sell-on clause. ??? #transfers Leverkusen are still working on a deal to sign Mychajlo Mudryk from Shakhtar. pic.twitter.com/3m291SIRvO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2022

Arteta has regularly shown faith in youngsters during his Arsenal tenure, so it’s no surprise to see him targeting a young star like Hlozek. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, and Emile Smith Rowe all find themselves playing regular football under the Spanish manager.

However, he’s far from the finished product, and after missing out on the Champions League places this season, Arteta may be looking to bring in a more complete forward.