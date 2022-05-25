Aston Villa could be set to pull off a huge transfer amid interest in a current La Liga star.

Villa are already off to a flyer this summer having already wrapped up two new signings during this window.

Steven Gerrard has already moved to sign Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal, while Marseille star Boubacar Kamara will join at the end of his contract, on July 1.

Those two signings are huge for Villa, but they may not be done there as they look to become a top-half contenders and more.

According to The Athletic, Villa are considering signing Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

The Brazilian defender is a top-level defender who has often been linked with a move away.

And in January, Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move.

According to the report. Villa are now interested, but it’s detailed that the asking price and salary could pose problems.

Sevilla already face the possibility of losing Jules Kounde this summer, and so they make it difficult for clubs to sign their other starting centre-back.

This could be one to keep an eye on.