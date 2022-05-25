Atletico Madrid look set to rival Arsenal for the signing of Udinese star Nahuel Molina.

Molina, who can operate at either right-back or right midfield, has had an impressive season in Serie A, scoring seven goals. His performances have attracted the interest of multiple clubs around Europe.

According to Sky Italy, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are interested in Molina, with Udinese demanding in the region of €30m for the 24-year-old.

With Mikel Arteta preferring his right-sided midfielder to be more attacking, Molina may be utilised as a backup defender if he was to sign for Arsenal. Bukayo Saka has undoubtedly been one of Arsenal’s best players this season, so Molina would struggle to replace him in the starting eleven anyway.

Unless Arteta plans to replace current right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, then spending €30m on a player who is unlikely to start every week seems doubtful. Atletico Madrid on the other hand did recently lose right-back Kieran Trippier to Newcastle, so Molina may be lined up as an ideal replacement for the England international.

However, due to Molina’s effectiveness towards the attacking end of the pitch, Diego Simeone may be planning on deploying him in a more advanced position.