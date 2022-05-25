Barcelona and Arsenal are both interested in signing Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old midfielder has broke into the Aston Villa first-team in recent years, managing to appear in 11 Premier League games this season despite his age. With stiff competition in the Villa midfield after the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Emi Buendia this season, it’s an impressive achievement managing to be in and around the first team.

His performances have attracted the interest of Arsenal and Barcelona, according to SPORT, with the latter meeting with his agent in recent weeks. The England youth international is out of contract next summer, and the Midlands club have attempted to tie him down to a new deal.

A new contract is yet to be agreed upon, so Arsenal and Barcelona are looking to take advantage. If Chukwuemeka fails to sign a new deal at the club, then he will be available on a free transfer next summer.

Both suitors are exciting prospects for the 18-year-old, due to their managers often opting to show faith in young players. Barcelona have given regular minutes to the likes of Gavi and Pedri, and Arsenal’s squad is one of the youngest in the Premier League.