Barcelona slap €20million price tag on forward wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle

Barcelona have put a €20million price tag on the head of their forward, Memphis Depay, whose future is uncertain at the club.

This is according to SPORT, who states that the continuity of Memphis depends largely on the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, in which the Dutchman could then be used to fund other transfers the Catalan side wants to make.

The 28-year-old has a contract with the Blaugrana side until 2023 after joining from Lyon last summer for free, reports SPORT, and should any club want the forward this summer, they will have to produce €20million for Barca to even consider a move.

According to SPORT, Arsenal are said to be one of the interested parties in the upcoming window as they look to replace Alexandre Lacazette who will leave the Gunners this summer, along with Eddie Nketiah. Mikel Arteta has a long list of targets for his striker role and the Dutchman is on that list.

Newcastle have also been showing an interest in the Barcelona star, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Magpies are also in the market for a striker this summer and similar to Arsenal, Depay is on a long list of targets, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin topping that list reports the Telegraph, as Newcastle are set to make a bid.

Barcelona does not intend to just give Depay away this summer and if the Dutchman ends up staying, Xavi won’t mind – as he was satisfied with the performance of Memphis during the final stretch of the season.