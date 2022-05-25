Bayern Munich considering making a move for Manchester United forward

Bayern Munich are considering making a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer.

After a scintillating start to his footballing career at Manchester United, Rashford is currently experiencing a difficult spell. The England international is struggling to play regularly at the club and has performed underwhelmingly when called upon.

According to The Telegraph, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Rashford, if they fail with other targets. However, it is expected that Rashford wants to stay at the club as it stands, and prove to Erik ten Hag that he deserves a starting place in the Manchester United squad.

The 24-year-old was recently omitted from the latest England squad, so Rashford will be desperate to regain some form in time for the World Cup in the summer.

A move to Bayern is likely to make it even more difficult for him to play regularly, with the likes of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane already plying their trade at the German giants.

Rashford started just four of the final 14 league games for Manchester United and will be hoping for a fresh start under the new manager.