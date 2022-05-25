Bleak update on Thiago ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool’s Thiago was not present at the Reds’ open training session today ahead of their Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Spaniard suffered an Achilles injury during Liverpool’s final day clash with Wolves which result in the midfielder coming off at halftime. According to Liverpool journalist James Pearce of The Athletic, Thiago underwent a scan on Monday which eased fears that he suffered significant damage but whether he would be fit for the Champions League final remained unknown.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had an open training session today and many journalists were keeping an eye out for the stars that were unsure to make Saturday.

Fabinho and Joe Gomez were present with the squad but Thiago and Divock Origi were absent from the session.

Liverpool open training session starting: Fabinho and Joe Gomez taking full part, no sign of Thiago or Origi (as expected) ? pic.twitter.com/9Lomz40qbk — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) May 25, 2022

This is a big blow for Liverpool as Thiago has been one of Klopp’s best players this season and has the magic to spark a game into life – evident with his flick for Sadio Mane’s goal on Sunday.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to know Fabinho should be fit for Paris but know that with Thiago missing that will be seen as a bonus from Real Madrid’s point of view.