Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly eager for the club to seal a transfer deal for Torino defender Gleison Bremer this summer.

Bremer has impressed in his time in Serie A, leading Eurosport to recently link him as a transfer target for Chelsea, who face a crisis at the back this summer due to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both being out of contract.

Both clubs could face a blow in their pursuit of Bremer, however, with the Brazilian more likely to move to Inter Milan, according to Globo Esporte.

Their report acknowledges interest from Spurs, but it seems they’re not leading the race for Bremer’s signature at this moment in time.

Conte will surely want to rebuild this Tottenham squad this summer after only narrowly sneaking into the top four this season, with the Italian tactician used to working with the best names in world football.

Despite Spurs’ improvement under Conte, there are still issues in this squad, and Bremer would have been a fine addition to the team.

Chelsea will perhaps have other targets in mind in defence now, such as Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, according to Sky Sports and others.