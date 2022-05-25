Club president reveals he would “love to sign” Manchester United star this summer

Salernitana president Danilo Iervolino has publicly revealed his interest in a transfer swoop for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international is about to become a free agent this summer, so could have a number of clubs ready to swoop for him as he departs Old Trafford.

Cavani hasn’t played as much for Man Utd this season, but has generally had a great career in Europe, and surely still has something to offer even at the age of 35.

Salernitana secured their survival in Serie A this season, finishing just outside the relegation zone, and they could make a major statement with a move for a big name like Cavani.

The experienced South American forward shone in his time in Italy earlier in his career, scoring 37 goals in 117 games for Palermo and then 104 goals in 138 appearances for Napoli, where he truly established himself as one of the best strikers in world football.

Discussing the prospect of a move for Cavani, Iervolino made it clear he’d love to bring him in alongside Marko Arnautovic.

“I’d love to sign Edinson Cavani as free agent. Cavani would be an incredible gift for the city, as Salernitana are staying in Serie A,” the Salernitana chief said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

He added: “I will say two names that seem impossible, but if they were possible and the coach liked them, I’d try to sign Edinson Cavani, who has left unforgettable memories in this region, and Marko Arnautovic, who embodies the football of warriors.”