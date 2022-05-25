Chelsea FC takeover approved by government

Chelsea’s takeover by Todd Boehly has been approved by the government, with Roman Abramovich’s sale of the Premier League giants finally set to go through.

See below as the BBC’s Dan Roan cites culture secretary Nadine Dorries as confirming the Boehly purchase has been approved…

NEW | Government says it has issued a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea – to a consortium headed up by US investor Todd Boehly https://t.co/7TdyWwcKEH — Dan Roan (@danroan) May 25, 2022

Dorries says the government are satisfied that Abramovich will not benefit financially from the sale of the west London club, following sanctions imposed on him earlier this year.

This followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with other sanctions also placed on oligarchs and those with ties to Vladimir Putin.

It put Chelsea in an uncertain position as they were no longer able to sign players, sell players, or give new contracts to staff currently at the club.

Blues fans will be relieved that they can now move on into a new era under Boehly, who looks set to continue to invest big sums of money at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Telegraph, it could mean Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is given as much as £200million to spend in this summer’s transfer market.