Chelsea could be set for big summer transfer boost as they look to begin spending.

The Blues are in the midst of a takeover, and the sale of the club to Todd Boehly and his partners has now been approved by the UK government.

It’s a huge boost for Chelsea, who have been banned from spending or issuing new contracts over recent months.

When the Blues can begin spending again, it has been reported that they might begin with Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu.

The Daily mail have reported that Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring the situation, with Soyuncu having changed agents recently.

And it has also been claimed that Leicester could be open to striking a deal for around £17million this summer.

The Turkey international has become a regular during Brendan Rodgers’ reign, but his contract is up in 2023.

If the centre-back does not pen a new deal, the Foxes will likely be forced to sell this summer, and it seems that’s something Chelsea and Spurs are banking on.