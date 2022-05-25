Chelsea transfer budget under new owners revealed in report

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will reportedly arm manager Thomas Tuchel with a transfer budget of £200million this summer.

The Blues are edging closer to a new takeover after the Premier League’s approval, and Tuchel should be given plenty of money to spend, with £200m likely to be invested in new defenders as a priority, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea always showed plenty of ambition in the transfer market under Roman Abramovich, and it looks like that will continue once Boehly officially takes control of the club.

The Telegraph name the likes of Jules Kounde and Josko Gvardiol as being among likely transfer targets for Tuchel in defence, and the duo look like they’d be worth investing in after the blow of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen coming to the ends of their contracts.

Elsewhere in the squad, the Telegraph note that there could be some doubts over players like Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, so one imagines that signings in attack will depend on what happens with them.

Overall, this sounds promising for CFC supporters, who will be desperate to see their club establish themselves as a force again after a disappointing season, and following all this uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the club.