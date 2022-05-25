Manchester United have reportedly enquired about a potential transfer move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

The Netherlands international has impressed in his time in La Liga, and also had an eye-catching spell in England not so long ago during his time as a Bournemouth player.

Man Utd now seem to have some interest in Danjuma ahead of the summer, with 90min reporting that they’ve asked Villarreal about him whilst primarily targeting a deal for defender Pau Torres.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils end up making a double raid on Villarreal, and it’s certainly easy to imagine both players would strengthen the squad at Old Trafford a great deal.

Torres looks like he could be a significant upgrade on the struggling Harry Maguire, while Danjuma could be an important addition to freshen up the attack.

We’ve not seen the best of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial for some time now, while even last summer’s big signing Jadon Sancho has been slow to get going.

Danjuma ended the 2021/22 season with an impressive return of 16 goals and four assists in all competitions.