Eddie Howe hints that 167 game star is leaving Newcastle

Newcastle United will listen to offers for Matt Ritchie this summer, despite Eddie Howe having hailed the “massive” role the 32-year-old played in his side’s successful survival battle.

The 32-year-old has seen his minutes restricted of late, following the arrival of Matt Targett in January, having started the opening 13 games of the season; but after being left out of the side for December’s draw with Norwich, he only made one more Premier League start in the whole of the remainder of the campaign.

Ritchie has only one year left on his current Newcastle deal and could be sold this summer for a little bit of cash and to free up some wage space. The former Scotland international won’t have many minutes next season either as Newcastle are suspected to push to sign Targett on a permanent deal so it may be best for all parties to move on.

Ritchie has made 167 league appearances for Newcastle since joining the club back in 2016, helping the club to get promoted back to the Premier League and stay in the division this season.

When speaking about Ritchie, Eddie Howe said via the Northern Echo: “Matt’s contribution has been massive,”

“It’s absolutely humungous what he’s achieved here. Leaving me at Bournemouth to come to a team in the Championship, the role he played in that team was huge. Then his contribution in the Premier League has been immense.

“This season, just speaking on behalf of what he has given the group, even though he might not have played regularly, behind the scenes he has just been an unbelievable professional.

“He’s a big voice in the changing room that’s helped unite people. He’s played a big part in our fight to stay in the division.”

The Newcastle manager’s kind words maybe hint that Ritchie’s time at the club is coming to an end, as Northern Echo reports that the club will listen to offers for the 32-year-old.

A return to Bournemouth is a possibility for the defender following their promotion back to the top-flight but where he will end up remains to be seen.