Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man United’s internal discussions over CB transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on some potentially significant Manchester United transfer news as the club target new signings in defence.

According to Romano, the Red Devils have held internal discussions again over a move for Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber, while Pau Torres of Villarreal is another name who has come up in talks.

Yesterday, The United Stand suggested the signing of Timber was edging closer, and while Romano hasn’t gone quite that far with his analysis of the situation, he expects the next steps on this potential signing will be taken soon.

Timber looks an outstanding young player who could be an important addition at Old Trafford this summer after such a miserable 2021/22 campaign.

The Dutch starlet could already be a major upgrade on the out-of-form Harry Maguire, so MUFC fans will surely be hoping progress can be made on this deal as soon as possible.

