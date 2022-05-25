Fiorentina are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani, who will leave the club in the summer.

Manchester United recently confirmed that Cavani will be leaving the club at the end of the season, via their official club website.

Cavani is out of contract in the summer, so clubs are able to sign the experienced striker on a free transfer. According to Calcio Mercato, Fiorentina and Salernitana are interested in acquiring the services of the Uruguayan.

The 35-year-old began his Manchester United tenure in excellent goalscoring form, scoring 17 goals in his first season. However, the ageing forward has petered off this season, managing just two goals.

His game time has been limited due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, but he’s also struggled with injuries in recent months. Cavani has missed 24 games this season, which could be a worry for any club looking to sign him.

The loss of Cavani will inevitably lead to Manchester United exploring the striker market in the upcoming window, with only Ronaldo and Rashford, who is usually deployed as a winger, as recognised strikers.