Announcement soon: Paperwork done as Spurs close in on first signing of the summer

Tottenham Hotspur is set to announce the signing of backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that Forster is set to become the Lilywhites’ first summer signing.

Fraser Forster will be announced as new Tottenham player very soon. Paperworks ready as he’s gonna join Spurs on a free transfer, he was considered the best option on the market for a backup GK. ??? #THFC First called by @mcgrathmike – deal almost completed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2022

The experienced 34-year-old goalkeeper has been one of Europe’s most consistent keepers during a professional career that has spanned 15-years.

Having enjoyed previous spells with the likes of Newcastle United and Celtic, this summer looks set to see the veteran shot-stopper move to the country’s capital where he will play second fiddle to 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris.

Lloris, 35 has been between the posts at Tottenham for the past decade and is showing no signs of letting up just yet.

Featuring in all of the Lilywhites’ 38 Premier League games this season, keeping 16 clean sheets along the way, signals just how important the Frenchman is to Conte’s side.

Not only that but the current backup Pierluigi Gollini is due to return to parent club Atalanta next month, which has inevitably led to the London-based club seeking a suitable replacement.

Forster will not only provide valuable competition for Lloris, but his English citizenship will also mean he contributes to the club’s home-grown player list – something that has become incredibly important following the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union.