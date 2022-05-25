Arsenal are reportedly gaining momentum as they pursue a transfer deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international has been a key player for City down the years, but isn’t always a guaranteed starter, so it could make sense for him to now look to move on for a new challenge.

Jesus is a priority for Arsenal up front, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and now Ben Jacobs has provided a further update on the situation.

Watch below as the CBS Sports writer speaks to Terry Flewers on the Done Deal Show, stating that Arsenal’s pursuit of Jesus is “gathering momentum” following talks over a deal…

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal is gathering momentum! ?"The fee will be in excess of £45-£55m, #afc's starting point has been that this is too high (£55m)" "I think Jesus will go, & Arsenal are certainly in the mix"!@JacobsBen on The #DoneDeal Show ?? – https://t.co/O8sGDQ6VdF pic.twitter.com/PA8klckTYN — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) May 25, 2022

There are some concerns about Jesus’ price tag, however, so it remains to be seen how negotiations with City will progress in the weeks ahead.

Arsenal urgently need a big signing up front this summer, with Jesus looking ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.