Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is backing Mo Salah to sign a new contract at Anfield.

Talks continue to rumble on between Salah and Liverpool, with no new deal agreed just yet.

The Egyptian superstar is out of contract in 2023, and if he does not pen a new deal this summer, Liverpool are likely to sell to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

That is not their desired outcome, however, with Salah a treasured commodity at Anfield.

The forward has been a revelation since arriving 2017, scoring 118 goals in 180 Premier League appearances.

And he has firmly established himself as one of the best players in world football during that time.

It’s no surprise Liverpool want to keep him around, and former defender Carragher has explained why it is in Salah’s best interests to stay at Liverpool and to pen a new contract.

“I’m convinced Sadio Mane will sign, I really believe Mo Salah should sign – I think it’ll be a really big mistake if he doesn’t,” the former defender told Liverpool Echo’s Blood Red Podcast.

“I’m saying that standing back looking at it all thinking ‘this club has been brilliant for you, you have been brilliant for us, you suit the Premier League, suit Jurgen Klopp’s style of play’ the longer this goes on you’re sort of losing the PR battle.

“The longer it goes being on becoming a free transfer, that screw is getting turned with the supporters. It’ll go from what it was six months ago ‘the club have got to give him what he wants’ – that’ll soon slowly start to change.

“Mo’s not been in his best form which doesn’t help and [Luis] Diaz has come in, Mane has taken the shine, those little things.

“I think he suits Liverpool, Klopp, the fast and furious, I don’t think he’s a player for Barcelona and Real Madrid. That’s not to say he’s not good enough; he’s not their type of player.

“I’ll tell you why, Michael Owen went to Real Madrid, he wasn’t at a stage of his career where Mo’s at now or at his prime, Michael got about 20 goals and was a bit-part player.

“People over there had no time for him, he scored in El Clasico, all he did was score.

“Mo gets lots of assists but his game’s built on goals, being direct, runs in behind. Diaz you’re always confident he’ll keep the ball, you’re not with Salah or Mane because they’re so direct, they’re almost trying to run through brick walls and even when they’re dribbling you’re never quite sure.

“I don’t think he’s their type of silky, on the eye, slow the game, I think he suits the Premier League and the way we play, it’d be a big mistake for him to leave. If it’s a money issue, Liverpool will still offering him a lot of money but Mo Salah is that fit if he signed a four-year contract and played till he was 33.

“He still could go and do another four years, he could do what Ronaldo’s doing in another league where it’s about money.

“his decision should not be about money, this should be about football and this is the best place for him.”