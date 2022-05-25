With multiple players out of contract, it’s set to be a busy summer for Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window.

Due to sanctions placed against the club by the UK Government, Chelsea has been unable to negotiate new deals for their current players.

With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract in the summer, Thomas Tuchel is likely to target a number of defenders in the next few months.

According to a reporter for Calcio Mercato in the tweet below, Matthijs de Ligt is Tuchel’s number one target as he looks to bolster his defence in time for next season.

Come anticipato, il Chelsea fa sul serio per De Ligt. È una prima scelta di Tuchel, attesi sviluppi a breve https://t.co/ysqYA62hO1 — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) May 25, 2022

De Ligt is comfortable playing in a possession-based side, after coming through at Ajax as a youngster.

The Dutch international has also played in a back three for his country, so will be comfortable slotting into Tuchel’s system. Tuchel reportedly wants to sign six defenders this summer, according to MailSport, and the Juventus man is top of his shortlist.

De Ligt reportedly has a £134.8m release clause, according to Sky Sports, so Chelsea may have to negotiate to try and pay a reasonable price.