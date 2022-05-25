Leeds United-linked La Liga star also offered to Man United

Leeds United have been long term admirers of Barcelona‘s Sergino Dest but according to recent reports could now face competition from bitter rivals Manchester United.

The American international has played 31 games in all competitions this season missing out on the last five games due to a muscle injury.

According to TeamTalk Manchester United’s newly appointed tactician, Erik ten Hag, has been offered the versatile young American as aa possible replacement for the once first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender has been largely unconvincing in his time at Old Trafford, and as we exclusively reported earlier this month, Wan-Bissaka is one player who has been placed on the transfer market.

It would make sense for Leeds to have Dest in their sights after losing key full-back Stuart Dallas earlier this month following a horrifying knee injury that saw the full-back stretchered off the pitch.

Confirming how long Dallas is expected to be out of action, manager Jesse Marsch, who spoke to reporters earlier this month, as quoted by Tivyside Advertiser, said: “We can safely say six months. It could be longer, nobody wants to rush him.”

On the other hand, United find themselves also in need of a new full-back following what has been an underwhelming campaign from both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Aside from Leeds, as reported by the Express, Chelsea also has a long-standing interest in the young USMNT international.