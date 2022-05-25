Leeds United star Raphinha is said to have expressed his wish to leave Elland Road this summer.

The winger has been excellent for the Whites this season, scoring 11 times to help to secure Premier League survival.

Raphinha even scored on the final day to help Leeds on their way to safety, and he joined the fans in the stands to celebrate after the game.

The Brazilian has connected with Leeds fans since his arrival in 2020, but he is also an ambitious player.

And there has been plenty of talk of interest from Barcelona, with reports they have already had an offer rejected.

According to a fresh report from Sport, Raphinha has now told Leeds he wants to leave for Catalonia this summer.

It’s reported the winger wants a move in progress before he heads to Asia with Brazil on Thursday.

That might be a little quick, but Raphinha’s desire to leave may speed up the process.

Though, given Leeds are now safe for another year, they are not going to be pushed around at the negotiating table.