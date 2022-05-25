Real Madrid could reportedly rival Barcelona for the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, having already missed out on a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Lewandowski is now being considered as a Plan B for Los Blancos, according to El Nacional, who add that Barca had also been keen on him after they also lost out on a previous top target, with Erling Haaland instead opting to join Manchester City.

It’s slightly surprising to see a player as good as Lewandowski only being talked about as a second choice for these top clubs after his incredible form in the last few years, though he is about to turn 34, which perhaps means clubs are cautious about spending big on the Poland international.

Still, with 153 goals in his last 133 games for Bayern in all competitions, Lewandowski is a world class forward who would surely strengthen Real or Barca next season.

Chelsea have also been linked with the former Borussia Dortmund man by Guillem Balague…

The latest on @lewy_official Bayern continue to reject to sell him He is doing “huge daily efforts” to convince club to let him go If he goes, #FCB is only one of the options. Also PSG and London clubs (Chelsea, Arsenal) pic.twitter.com/dERe8YXORi — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 19, 2022

The Blues have problems up front due to the poor form of Romelu Lukaku, while the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic haven’t chipped in with too many goals either.

Lewandowski has been a joy to watch in his time at Bayern and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up this summer, though he might do well to consider Chelsea over La Liga’s big two, who clearly had other priorities.