Liverpool associate was one of the first to text Gundogan after title clinching goal

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that Jurgen Klopp was one of the first to text him after the German scored the goal to win City the Premier League title.

The midfielder was the key figure in turning Man City’s fortunes around on Sunday as his side found themselves 2-0 down to Aston Villa and on the brink of letting the league title slip away.

The German scored two goals in the 3-2 win and ended Jurgen Klopp’s dream of becoming the first manager to guide an English side to a quadruple. The pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund before coming to England and the 31-year-old has since revealed that his former boss was one of the first to text him after the dramatic conclusion to the Premier League season.

The Man City star said: “He was one of the first to message. We have always treated each other with the utmost respect. He had another very good season with Liverpool and made life extremely difficult for us. He’s just an outstanding guy and coach, and he’s shown that over the years.”

It’s nice to see the respect between rivals after a hard-fought season and this is another story that reveals the beautiful side of football.