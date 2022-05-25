Liverpool chairman warns of dynasty and helping strengthen FFP to stop state owned clubs

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has claimed that FSG want the current Reds squad to be like the great teams of the past in England and Europe.

The American owners took control of Liverpool in October 2010 according to Sky Sports and their biggest move in reaching the top came five years later, appointing Jurgen Klopp as manager back in 2015.

The German has guided the Reds to three European Cup finals since, winning one, and ended an over 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2020. Liverpool were the closest team ever to winning the Quadruple this season and the chairman of the club, Tom Werner, wants this success to continue and warned rivals of a dynasty.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Werner said about a dynasty and transfers: “We’ve said it before and we mean it, we want to win more trophies for our supporters. We want to be like the great teams in England and Europe.

“You can only do that by doing it brick by brick. The signing of Luis Diaz, for a long time people were asking why Liverpool weren’t being more aggressive in the transfer market, but the fact is we had such an excellent team that it was important that if we signed someone they would play a significant amount.”

The chairman continued by stating the importance of Klopp in transfer decisions: “So we’re not going to be active every window, but obviously Diaz has had an immediate and an enormous impact. I think that obviously, it’s very important that Jurgen has the key vote on these matters.

“There is no point signing a player that Jurgen isn’t excited about because he has to work with the squad every week. So his enthusiasm for Luis Diaz was the most important vote.”

Liverpool cant form a dynasty not winning the Premier League and the team that’s closest to achieving that tag at present is actually Manchester City, winning four out of the last five Premier League titles.

Many in the industry don’t like the fact that City, Newcastle and PSG in France are owned by states and Werner addressed these clubs in talking about Financial Fair Play.

The Liverpool chairman said: “We’re fighting to strengthen the Financial Fair Play rules. Our CEO Billy Hogan is on the Premier League strategic advisory committee, I sit on the broadcast advisory committee and I am very pleased to see the Premier League’s international media rights are going to increase by 30% in this next cycle.”

Liverpool are a massive club but even they can’t compete with the wealth of the three above clubs. This is a major part of the Red’s future and FSG understands this and will do what they can to tighten the rules on spending.