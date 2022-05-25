Major Liverpool injury update on three key players ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool look to have been given some encouraging news on two players, but doubts remain over another key man for the Champions League final this weekend.

The Reds are preparing to take on Real Madrid on Saturday evening, and will hope to end the season with a treble after already celebrating success in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Still, there’s a bit of a worry for Liverpool as three key first-team players are not guaranteed to be involved against Madrid.

Goal’s Neil Jones, however, has provided an update on the situation, stating that Fabinho and Joe Gomez are training, while Thiago Alcantara is doing some gym work with physio Lee Nobes…

It would be a blow to have to play without an influential midfielder like Thiago this weekend, but fans will also surely be relieved that there seems to be good news on Fabinho.

LFC missed out on the Premier League title last weekend as Manchester City edged it by a point on the final day of the league season, but they would more than make up for it by winning their seventh European Cup.