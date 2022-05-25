Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be allowed to leave the club this summer, for a fee of around £10m.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to maintain a regular place in the Liverpool team in recent years, and a move away from Merseyside may be necessary to revive his career.

According to the Daily Mirror, the England international will be allowed to leave the club this summer, with West Ham and Aston Villa showing an interest. Liverpool are expected to demand in the region of £10m.

The versatility of Oxlade-Chamberlain could be an attraction to the interested parties. The former Southampton product started his career as a winger but has developed into a central midfielder in recent times.

The 28-year-old has also played as an attacking midfielder, so could make a useful squad player for Aston Villa and West Ham.

Chamberlain last played for England in 2019, so the Liverpool man might be considering a move to give himself an unlikely chance of being called up to the World Cup squad in the winter. The England midfield has become heavily competitive in recent years, so a call up is almost impossible, but he stands zero chance if he’s sat on the Liverpool bench.