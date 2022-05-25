Man United make contact with Euro giants over potential transfer move for 21-year-old

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Valencia over Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Giorgi, 21, arrived at Valencia on loan from Dinamo Tbilisi before being brought in on a permanent basis in January this year. Giorgi rivals Valencia’s Jasper Cillessen for the club’s number one spot. The Georgian has had a great season with 10 clean sheets out of the 24 played.

It is reported by Spanish outlet AS that Valencia want to try and keep him at the club and have “shielded” him with a 20 million clause, while they hope to extend his contract beyond 2024. However, AS also suggest that Manchester United have already made a potential contract offer of £13m.

With Dean Henderson reportedly looking for a move elsewhere, after failing to push David de Gea off the number one spot, and without making a single appearance for the Red Devils in the English Premier League this season, United will undoubtedly be keen to cash in and replace him.

Henderson has been linked with Newcastle, as per Charlie Bennett, so a deal for a new ‘keeper could make sense if the claim below that a move away is close proves to be accurate…

Understand Dean Henderson is keen on a Newcastle move and has made it known he prefers a permanent transfer to a loan deal. Also told player’s camp believe a deal is “close” after meeting club representatives in Northumberland last week. #NUFC — Charlie Bennett (@CharIieBennett) May 23, 2022

With De Gea starting in all 38 games of this season’s English Premier League, it is unlikely that the developing youngster would replace the current number one between the sticks but could potentially make a strong backup option to David and a possible future prospect of the club.