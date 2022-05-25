Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Manchester United should mean a fresh start for everyone at the club after such a disappointing 2021/22 season from many of the established senior players.

The Red Devils are surely going to look rather different by the time the new season gets underway under their new manager, as there’s surely no way they can carry on with so many of the flops who’ve contributed to such a miserable campaign.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes this could represent an opportunity for a young player like Brandon Williams.

Williams hasn’t seen much playing time at Old Trafford and the club could be open to offers for him this summer, but Chadwick is impressed with how he’s performed on loan at Norwich City this term.

“I think it would be unfair to say he’s not good enough. He’s young and has years ahead of him to improve,” Chadwick said. “I know he’s been rated really highly at the club, made a few appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“It’s obviously been a disappointing season for Norwich as a whole, but from what I hear he’s had a really positive impact. He’s an aggressive defender, gets close to players, and he’s confident on the ball as well.

“I think with a new manager coming in, everyone gets a fresh start. Players you might not have expected to have an impact could now have an opportunity. You’d hope players like Williams will come back really hungry to impress Erik ten Hag.

“No one’s really had a particularly positive season at United apart from David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo, so now everyone has go to come back up for the fight. No one’s guaranteed a place in the team so it’s up to Ten Hag to pick players who will move the team forward.

“That could mean there’s an opportunity for young players and players coming back from loan.”

Chadwick also believes loaned-out midfielder Donny van de Beek will be happy to be returning to United with Ten Hag in charge.